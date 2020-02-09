Local students earn WGU degree

The following local residents have earned their degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 167,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

Franklin

Mary Settembrino has earned a Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction degree.

Hamburg

Mary Johnston has earned a Master of Arts Science Education (Secondary Chemistry) degree.

WGU has recognized 5,617 undergraduate and 4,302 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since October 2, 2019. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. For more information, visit www.wgu.edu.