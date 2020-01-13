Lunch and learn with Family Partners

Whether expert or novice at matters of special education, a Jan. 16 luncheon at 11:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. at 67 Spring Street in Newton is aimed to provide you with helpful information about special needs children in New Jersey. The presentation will cover the rights and responsibilities of special needs children under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), and Section 504 of the Vocational Rehabilitation Act. The presentation is hosted by Family Partners of Morris and Sussex Counties and is presented by Maria Flores. To register, call mytyler@spanadvocacy.org or visit https://br-sussex11620.eventbrite.com.