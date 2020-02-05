Marching Chiefs at NJ Devils game

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Marching Chiefs showed their talents and spirit at the Newark Prudential Center as the NJ Devils lost to the Montreal Canadiens in overtime. A crowd of hockey fans enjoyed the performance of selections from this year's field show and stand tunes during the first intermission outside of the premium seat section.

A representative from the NJ Devils said, "Your band attracts the crowds unlike any other group we have here. We look forward to you every year."

An onlooker coming back from getting refreshments said, "We are going to park it here, it's better than the game."

The Marching Chiefs were filmed briefly for show on the stadium’s Jumbo-tron and used for a cut-in coming back from a commercial on SNY networks.