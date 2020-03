Sports. Sparta High School Softball proudly presents a Night of Comedy starring comedian, ventriloquist and magician Gemini. at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 20 at the Sparta VFW on 66 Main Street. Tricky tray, 50/50, light fare, cash bar. Must be over 18 years old to attend. Tickets are $40 and available at www.eventbrite.com