Open heart and home to kids from the Fresh Air Fund

Make this Valentine’s Day extra special for your family by giving them the gift of friendship with a Fresh Air child. Fresh Air summers are filled with children running through the sprinklers in the grass, gazing at star-filled skies and swimming for the first time. This summer, join volunteer host families in Northern New Jersey, and open your heart and home to a Fresh Air child. Each summer, thousands of children from New York City’s low-income communities visit suburban, rural and small town communities along the East Coast and Southern Canada through The Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program.

“Sandrine loves to swim and it’s fun to see her confidence grow in swimming. We’ve also taken her kayaking, paddle boarding and to the beach. We all have so much fun with Sandrine – she’s welcome back any year.” – Friendly Towns Host mom, Jayanti Tamm, whose family has hosted Sandrine for four summers in Middletown, NJ.

The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit agency, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877. First time Fresh Air children are boys and girls, from seven to 13 years old, who live in New York City. Children who are reinvited by host families may continue with The Fresh Air Fund through age 18 and can enjoy extended trips.

For more information about hosting a Fresh Air child this summer, please contact Lorraine Tully at 862-354-1906 or visit www.FreshAir.org.