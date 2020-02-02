Poster contest deadline extended

"It’s February, already? How can that be?"

That’s the feedback Project Help received from art teachers across the state. Many Art students would like to participate in the organization’s annual Art Poster Contest but time got away from students and teachers during the holiday season.

So because Project Help wants to be inclusive, the deadline for the contest has been pushed forward to March 20, 2020.

Here’s what you need to know...

In 2019 the veteran’s aid group successfully launched its mobile closet, a repurposed school bus that brings clothing and other necessities to retired military individuals and families statewide.

Based on that milestone event Project Help has chosen its theme for the Third Annual Poster Contest. Art students are being asked to focus their creativity on the Project Help bus and how it will benefit veterans in need of assistance.

Last year hundreds of school children from throughout New Jersey submitted their handiwork. This year thousands are expected to participate.

All students - kindergarten through high school - are eligible to share their artistry and creativity. Art teachers already have the contest details in hand so all that is needed are some innovative ideas and the sky is the limit imagination.

Individual teachers can also reach out to Project Help to sign up and young artists can participate independently if their schools aren’t entering the contest.

All artwork will need to be submitted by the new deadline March 20, 2020. Entries will be judged on design, originality and content. Prizes will be awarded in four grade level groups.

The winners and their families will be invited to a dinner award ceremony.

Winning entries will be displayed on social media, the Project Help website and at events to support the mission of serving our veterans.

For entry forms or more information about the poster contest or Project Help go to www.projecthelp.us or email sandy@mitchellclan.com. Project Help is a not for profit 501c3 charity that supports military veteran families and provides assistance in employment opportunities.