'Rugged Run' launches April 4

The Pope John XXIII Regional High School Blue & Gold Club will hold its inaugural Rugged Run, a 1.25-mile obstacle course run open to the public, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Pope John XXIII Regional High School, 28 Andover Road, Sparta.

Individuals 10 years old and above of all fitness levels may register to run, walk, jog or crawl through the 1.25-mile course, which covers the fields, paths, trails and track of the Catholic Academy campus. Runners will negotiate obstacles, exercise stations and muddy patches along the fun and challenging route. A post-race celebration follows with music, food and beverages, vendors, and awarding of medals.

“The proceeds raised will help combat the rising costs associated with creating and running dynamic programs in our school," said Blue & Gold Club President Dana Nolan.

Rugged Run Event Chair Ralph Dengler added, “Based on my time in the Marines, we’re setting up a fun but challenging course for individuals and teams participants, regardless of the shape they’re in. If they’re really motivated, they can run it twice!”

Questions regarding sponsorship or runner registration should be directed to Nolan at danolan23@gmail.com or 973-271-4796, or Dengler at radengler@venable.com or 917-846-2327.

The Pope John Blue & Gold Club is an organization of parent volunteers that works closely with the administration of Pope John XXIII Regional High School to support the school’s 60 clubs, groups and activities through various fundraisers. Additionally, the Blue & Gold Club presents annual Spirit Awards and scholarships to those students who excel in athletics, robotics, chess club, the Pope John Players and more.

Located at 28 Andover Road in Sparta, New Jersey, Pope John XXIII Regional High School is an eighth grade through twelfth grade institution committed to the Catholic tradition of education. Visit www.popejohn.org or call 973-729-6125.