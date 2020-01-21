SCCC nurse pinning

On Thursday, Jan. 16, Sussex County Community College (SCCC) recognized 11 students at a Nurse Pinning Ceremony in the Performing Arts Center. The evening included an awards ceremony, candlelight ceremony, and the recitation of the International Council of Nurses Pledge. SCCC has a unique and trend-setting collaboration with Passaic County Community College (PCCC), making a concerted effort to prepare qualified nurses for this community. The partnership enables students to obtain an outstanding nursing education here in Sussex County. With the graduation ceremony, the students now have just one more comprehensive exam, the National Council Licensing Exam (NCLEX), to complete before they can become licensed as a Registered Nurse. The program is now in its 25th year at SCCC. For more information about SCCC’s Nurse Education Program please contact Crystal Quaglio, Pre-Nursing Advisor, at 973-300-2136 or visit sussex.edu/spotlight/nursing.

SCCC Nursing Graduates:

Elizabeth Kathleen Allex

Catalina Bustamante

Sejla Calamusa

Lauren Elizabeth Hennighan

Amelia Carlin Macchietto

Kira Marin Maresca

Paige Marie Meyerriecks

Beliza Mueller

Gina Maria Pitch

Kezia Gonçalves Santos

Karli Elizabeth Weinberg

The following awards were presented:

ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Catalina Bustamante

This award is presented to the student with the highest GPA throughout the nursing program.

PROFESSIONAL NURSING AWARD: Gina Pitch

This award is presented to the student who demonstrates clinical excellence throughout the Nurse Education Program as Provider of Care, Manager of Care, and Member of the Nursing Profession.

NEW JERSEY LEAGUE FOR NURSING: Lauren Hennighan

This award is presented to the student who is a resident of New Jersey and demonstrates involvement in student activities, community activities, particularly those related to consumer health projects.

NURSE EDUCATION SERVICE AWARD: Amelia Macchieto

This award is presented to the student who demonstrates both the quality and quantity of contributions to the program, College, community and peers.

SPIRIT OF NURSING AWARD: Catalina Bustamante who demonstrates professional involvement, leadership and academic achievement demonstrating commitment and passion in the role of student nurse.

Bethann Dispoto, MSN, RN, gave the keynote address. Speakers also at the event included Dr. Steven M. Rose, President PCCC; Dr. Jon Connolly, President SCCC; Dr. Mercedes Aguirre Batty, Vice President for Academic Affairs, SCCC; and Dr. Jacqueline Kineavy, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Affairs, PCCC. Lauren Hennighan, Class President, lead the students in the reciting of the International Council of Nurses Pledge.

In this innovative program, qualified students who are admitted to the Passaic County Community College Nurse Education Program offered in conjunction with SCCC take the clinical courses with PCCC on the SCCC campus. These clinical courses comprise a four-semester sequence, which begins each January and is designed to include both general education and nursing courses for students who have selected careers as registered nurses. General education courses from the sciences and liberal arts enhance the student's understanding of clients with acute and chronic health problems. The curriculum prepares students to practice in hospitals and health agencies within the framework of the American Nurses Association’s Standards of Practice and the New Jersey Nurse Practice Act.