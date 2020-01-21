SCCC nurse pinning

On Thursday, Jan. 16, Sussex County Community College (SCCC) recognized 11 students at a Nurse Pinning Ceremony in the Performing Arts Center. The evening included an awards ceremony, candlelight ceremony, and the recitation of the International Council of Nurses Pledge. SCCC has a unique and trend-setting collaboration with Passaic County Community College (PCCC), making a concerted effort to prepare qualified nurses for this community. The partnership enables students to obtain an outstanding nursing education here in Sussex County.
With the graduation ceremony, the students now have just one more comprehensive exam, the National Council Licensing Exam (NCLEX), to complete before they can become licensed as a Registered Nurse. The program is now in its 25th year at SCCC.
For more information about SCCC’s Nurse Education Program please contact Crystal Quaglio, Pre-Nursing Advisor, at 973-300-2136 or visit sussex.edu/spotlight/nursing.