SCCC to host Spring Open House

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) invites all members of the community, including prospective and current students, family members, and friends to Open House for a relaxing and informative morning. Discover the endless campus possibilities.

At Open House, students will discover the advantages that an education from Sussex will provide—affordable, quality, and a commitment to success. Attendees will get a first-hand look at the exceptional college education Sussex has to offer.

Faculty and staff will be on hand to discuss academic options, career and transfer programs, financial aid, scholarships, campus life, student-centered services, and more. Sussex Counselors will be available throughout the day to answer questions students may have about their next college step. Tours of the beautiful campus will also take place.

For students thinking of starting their college career, dropping in for one or two classes over the summer or returning to finish a degree, SCCC is the place to start to accomplish these goals. A continental breakfast will be provided. For more information, please call Admissions at 973-300-2223 or visit sussex.edu/openhouse.