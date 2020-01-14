x
  1. Home
  2.  Features
  3.  Teen

Squires welcome new members

Sparta. Students can enjoy making new friends while gaining leadership skills and serving the community as a part of the Columbian Squires Circle #5177 at Saint Kateri parish in Sparta. For information or to join, contact Nick Cutrone by sending email to cutronekofc@gmail.com.

14 Jan 2020 | 06:19
    Squires welcome new members
    The Columbian Squires Circle #5177 recently welcomed its newest members. ( Knights of Columbus)

The Columbian Squires Circle #5177 from Saint Kateri parish recently welcomed its newest members. Congratulations to Bennett Coleman, Nick Cortese, Salvatore D’Arco, and Matthew Reilly who were inducted at a recent ceremony at the Sparta parish. Chief Squire Greg Puszcz and his investiture team led the program that was also attended by NJ State Squires Chairman Peter Briody and Saint Kateri Grand Knight Greg Risco.

Chief Counselor Nick Cutrone stated, “Our circle continues ongoing leadership with membership growth and volunteer service hours.”

For more information on the Saint Kateri Squires, contact Nick Cutrone at cutronekofc@gmail.com.