Student inducted into academic honor society

Victoria Elizabeth Kunesch of Newton was inducted into the Order of the Gown at the University of the South during the Winter Convocation on Jan. 17, 2020. Kunesch is the daughter of Elizabeth & Ian M. Kunesch. The Order of the Gown is an academic honor society and a unique student government body among U.S. colleges and universities. Since 1875 the Order of the Gown has remained the body responsible for maintaining the spirit, traditions, and ideals of the University of the South.

The wearing of the gown is both a sign of academic achievement and a promise to continue the ideals and traditions of the University. The University of the South is a nationally recognized university comprising a College of Arts and Sciences and a distinguished School of Theology. Located on 13,000 acres in Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau, Sewanee enrolls 1,750 undergraduates and approximately 85 seminarians. For more information about the University, visit www.sewanee.edu.# # #1-85069