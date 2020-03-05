Sussex County announces School Counselor of the Year

Kittatinny Regional High School (KRHS) Guidance Counselor Kathryn Lasso has been named Sussex County School Counselor of the Year. She has worked at KRHS since 2015. For the past five years, she has been working with the middle high students. This year her first eighth grade class is graduating high school.

“It's been a joy to watch them accomplish so much over the last four years," Lasso said. "It's going to be really special to see them all walk across the stage on graduation day.”

Lasso attended Kutztown University for both her Bachelors of Science in Psychology with a minor in Criminal Justice and also a Master of Science in School Counseling degree. “I wanted to be a school counselor for as long as I can remember. I really liked my middle school counselor, Mrs. Robledo, and thought this career path would be a good fit for me,” Lasso said. Though she considers herself an introvert, Lasso loves working with people and enjoys helping others problem solve.

Betty Scymanski, the Director of Guidance, describes Lasso as a counselor who is a "highly motivated individual with a great work ethic that keeps her students close to her heart."

As a middle school counselor, she assists several programs, such as Red Ribbon Week, Week of Respect and Random Act of Kindness Week to name a few.

In her nomination letter, Scymanski stated that "she is a well-respected, responsible, and well-rounded professional that would represent our county well.”

Lasso said she's grateful to her colleagues and the administration.

"I'd also like to send a special thank you to our students who have trusted me to help them and for their ongoing willingness to participate in our programs.”