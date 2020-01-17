Veritas holds Open House on Feb. 3

Discover Veritas; Veritas Christian Academy Hosting its Open House on Monday, Feb. 3.

Veritas Christian Academy, a Christian high school located at 385 Houses Corner Road in Sparta and conveniently located off Route 15, is hosting its Open House on Monday, Feb. 3 for parents and students to discover Veritas. The Veritas Open House will be held at 6 p.m..

Principal Suzanne Bruno, her administrative and faculty team as well as Veritas students have put together a program for parents, including an opportunity to observe student's artwork, review text books, interact with students and faculty to ask questions and fellowship.

The evening will begin on the upper level of the school for an introduction and overview byBruno who will share how Veritas strives to develop well-rounded, Christ-centered students through Biblical worldview academics, including its premier Dual Enrollment program, thriving athletic programs, and performing arts.

For more information or to RSVP, visit www.veritasnj.org or call the administrative office at 973-579-6333.