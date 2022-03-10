Where in Andover?

This was a great week for our Where In game, which had two possible correct answers.

Jim Leonard of Byram ably provides both: “This bear wood carving is currently back where it was created, Freehand Custom Carving; located at 117 Fredon Springdale Rd., Newton. This chainsaw sculpture was previously on loan and displayed outside of A and B Bagel and Deli, 470 Rt. 206, Newton.”

Guy Puffer of Andover gives us information about the artist: “This beautiful artwork performed by chainsaw by Brett McClain is at Freehand Custom Carvings, Springdale-Fredon Road, This replica is 8.5’ tall and won’t fit into most homes with 8’ ceilings but would look greatout on your driveway, pool, etc.!”

“This happens to be my FAVORITE piece on their property,” writes Gina Lazorczyk of Hardwick. “I see this guy twice a day on my way to and from my job.”

Janet Tadch, Ellen Metzgar, Morgan Wilmouth, Larry Condit, Bob Woods, and Joan and Greg Newell of Newton are also fans of the bear.

Thank you for playing along.