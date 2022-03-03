Three cheers for pizza! Last week’s Where in Andover? clue sure got lots of recognition.

“This picture was taken at A&G Pizza on Newton Sparta Road. I work right next door :),” writes Gina Lazorczyk of Hardwick.

“The former home of Max’s Station House, had many great times at Max’s!” writes Mark Benziger of Newton.

Other Newtonians to got the answer right are Joe Scozzafava, Kimberly Young, Larry Metzgar, Antoinette Terrano, Bob Woods, Barbara Burton, Trevor Havens, Larry Condit, Greg Newell, and Lorie Laux, along with Guy Puffer of Andover.

Thank you for playing along.