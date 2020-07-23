Last week’s Where in Andover? clue was recognizable to many readers.

“Andover Subacute rehabilitation and nursing home. My mom is a patient there,” writes Jacqueline A. Begraft of Andover.

“Hats off to all the healthcare/heroes who work here, Andover Nursing Home!” writes Mark Benziger of Newton.

Correct you are. Others to get it right are Guy Puffer and Robert Ingenito Jr. of Andover; Bob Woods, Linda Mole, Michele Hess, and Larry Condit of Newton; and Donna Frenenski of Stanhope. Good work.

Thank you for playing along.