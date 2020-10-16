Congratulations to the readers who correctly identified the detail in last week’s Where in Andover? clue.

Scott Bozzone of Andover give the correct answer with some background history: “Tunnel on Route 206 N. Lackawanna Cut-Off of the Erie-Lackawanna Railroad built approximately 1908-1910. Trains carried coal from Pennsylvania to New York City. The Greendell Station is about 2 miles west in Green Township.”

Guy Puffer of Andover adds: “The railroad was abandoned in 1983, and the tunnel is due for rehabilitation in 2025 by the DOT causing major traffic delays over a period of 6-12 months.”

Others who knew where to find the clue are Kathleen Bianco of Andover; Louis B. Schnell, DJ Baird, John E. Loux, and Larry Condit of Newton; Donna Frenenski of Stanhope; and Moose MacMillan of Denville.

Thank you for playing along.