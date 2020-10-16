x
Where in Andover?

16 Oct 2020 | 12:02
    Where in Andover?

Congratulations to the readers who correctly identified the detail in last week’s Where in Andover? clue.

Scott Bozzone of Andover give the correct answer with some background history: “Tunnel on Route 206 N. Lackawanna Cut-Off of the Erie-Lackawanna Railroad built approximately 1908-1910. Trains carried coal from Pennsylvania to New York City. The Greendell Station is about 2 miles west in Green Township.”

Guy Puffer of Andover adds: “The railroad was abandoned in 1983, and the tunnel is due for rehabilitation in 2025 by the DOT causing major traffic delays over a period of 6-12 months.”

Others who knew where to find the clue are Kathleen Bianco of Andover; Louis B. Schnell, DJ Baird, John E. Loux, and Larry Condit of Newton; Donna Frenenski of Stanhope; and Moose MacMillan of Denville.

Thank you for playing along.