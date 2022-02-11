Congratulations to readers who correctly identified the detail in last week’s Where in Andover? clue.

“The Bell Tower of the Andover Presbyterian Church,” writes Jim Leonard of Byram. “It is located at 15 Lake Lenape Rd., Andover.”

Steven Downing of Andover provided some fascinating background with his correct answer: “Dolores ‘Dee’ Schoonover, Superintendent of the Christian Education Department at the Andover Presbyterian Church, was honored in 2008 by the congregation for her years of service to the young people of the church and the community when they dedicated the Christian Education building in her name,” he writes. “Also recognizing posthumously Andover resident David Copelton who was instrumental in the construction of the ‘Old Schoolhouse’ Thrift Shop located in the basement. The tower bell was donated to the Long Pond School.”

Other players to get the answer right are Larry Condit and Bob Woods of Newton and Guy Puffer of Andover.

Thank you for playing along.