Readers were able to inform us not only of the correct answer to last week’s Where in Andover clue, but previous incarnations of the building where it may be found.

“Today’s photo is making me hungry,” writes Bob Woods of Newton. “It is the AG Pizza building on Newton Sparta Rd., Andover, NJ. For many of us we will remember it as Max’s Station House.”

“What was formerly Max’s Station House bar and grill was remodeled into a very modern 2-story restaurant at the intersection of Newton-Sparta Road and Lawrence Road, Andover Township,” writes Guy Puffer of Andover.

“AG Pizza Newton Sparta Road, formerly Max’s Station House and at one time Laura’s,” writes Larry Condit of Newton.

Lillian Schlesinger and Joe Scozzafava of Newton and Jim Leonard of Byram also got the answer right. Fabulous job!

Thank you for playing along.