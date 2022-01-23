Our Where In? players are well-versed in local history. Here are some of the erudite responses to last week’s Where in Andover? clue:

Larry Condit of Newton writes, “Old Gristmill — Lenape Road — This now house the Old Crow’s Coffee House and the Andover Post Office. At one time list was the Gristmill Playhouse that held live performances.”

This building is The Grist Mill Plaza,” writes Jim Leonard of Byram. “It is located at 5 Lenape Road, Andover. The Old Crow CoffeeHouse, Real Time Fitness, and Hot Locks are now located in the historic Andover Grist Mill.”

Guy Puffer of Andover adds more detail: “This building built in 1760 as a blast furnace to made iron, converted later to grist mill with water coming from a mill-pond draining into a sluice and then thru wooden pipes under Rt 517 (Lenape Road) to the mill. Then became the Gristmill Playhouse with Broadway shows/stars and became an A&P in 1975. Known locally as the ‘Gristmill’!”

“The Andover Grist Mill was built in 1760 with the purpose to supply iron to the American Army,” writes Bob Woods of Newton. “Since, it has been home to a playhouse, and several small restaurants, currently Old Crows Coffee House. In the rear has been an A&P, retail store, and the post office.”

Judy A. Hart, Debbie Havens, and June Flyntz of Newton also got the answer right. Outstanding work, Where in players!

Thank you for playing along.