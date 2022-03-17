Congratulations to readers who correctly identified the detail in last week’s Where in Andover? clue.

A.J. Salvas of Byram provides some wonderful local history: “This is an old stone bridge at the junction of Whitehall Hill Road and Route 206 in Andover, next to the Shell station. (To the photographer’s back is 206.) It was built for the Sussex Branch of the DL&W Railroad as it approaches Andover. Interestingly, Andover had two stations, one for the Sussex Branch, and a bit further northward, Andover Junction, where the Sussex Branch crossed the Lehigh and Hudson River Railroad. :This is known locally as ‘the hole in the wall.’ Also, I remember that you used this same location back in May 2020, because I answered then as well!”

Thank you for being such a devoted and erudite Where In player!

Others to get the answer right are Guy Puffer of Andover, Danica O’Brien and Jim Leonard of Byram Township, Donna Frenenski of Stanhope, and Elizabeth Corsale and of Newton.

Thank you for playing along.