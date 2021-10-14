Congratulations to readers who correctly identified the festive detail in last week’s Where in Andover? clue.

Guy Puffer of Andover writes, “It must by ‘Christmas Every Day’ at the Lake Lenape Lodge, Andover-Sparta Road, Andover Township! Actually it’s a good reminder to plan your holiday shopping earlier this year due to supply shortages.”

Smart thinking!

With her correct answer, Brenda Izzo of Newton adds, “We all think it’s great that Tim keeps it lit all year round.”

Bob Woods and Larry Condit of Newton also got the answer right.

Thank you for playing along