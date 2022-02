Congratulations to readers who correctly identified the detail in last week’s Where in Andover? clue.

“Kittatinny State Park between Limecrest & Goodale Rds, Andover NJ,” writes Joe Scozzafava of Newton.

“It is a walker’s paradise,” adds Bob Woods of Newton.

“I’m going with the sign! Kittatinny State Park, Andover Township,” writes Guy Puffer of Andover.

Larry Condit and Trevor Havens of Newton and Jim Leonard of Byram also nailed it — spectacular job, everybody!

Thank you for playing along.