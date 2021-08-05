Congratulations to the many readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Andover? clue.

Some answers came with some interesting background. Larry Condit of Newton writes, “Aeroflex Airport — In the 1960’s Fred Hussey who built the airport used to takeoff mornings in a helicopter and fly to his office in NYC.”

Guy Puffer of Andover writes, “Originally a YMCA summer camp, then purchased by Aeroflex Corp. and turned into a small airport with unique lakes at each end of the runway, now owned by the State of N.J. and still operates as an airport and homebase for the NJ Forest Fire Service helicopter service for dousing forest fires, the red ‘copter’ in the background is one of the attack helicopters.”

Other readers who knew where to find the clue are Janett Gibbons and Donna Frenenski of Stanhope; Sam Buca, Chris Cooke, and Olive Gruswitz of Andover; Ashley Johnson and Avyril D. Brady of Byram Township; Bob Woods, Joseph Scozzafava, and Kathleen Phillips of Newton; and Richard Miller of Green Township. Super job.

A shout-out to Donna Frenenski of Stanhope for the previous week’s correct answer, Louise Childs Branch of the Sussex County Library, which arrived too late for last week’s presstime.

Thank you for playing along.