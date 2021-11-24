Congratulations to readers who correctly identified the detail in last week’s Where in Andover? clue.

Guy Puffer of Andover has a personal connection: “Ah Yes, my old Alma Mater, The Florence M. Burd School of Andover Regional School System for Andover Borough and Andover Township. Florence was the Principal of the former three-room school in Andover Borough and she didn’t spare the “rod” in her enforcement! I was in the first graduating class at FMB when it was completed by Jorgenson Construction of Newton, NJ and graduated in 1957.”

“Florence M Burd Elementary School — opened in 1955 as a K-8 School and was called Andover Regional School,” writes Larry Condit of Newton. “Prior to that students attended Newton Halsted Street School. Florence Burd was a teacher and long time board member.”

Bob Woods and Heather McDevitt of Newton and Jim Leonard of Byram also got the answer right.

Thank you for playing along.