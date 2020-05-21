Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week's Where in Andover? clue.

A.J. Salvas of Byram Township offered some interesting historical background with his answer: "This is a stone bridge (referred to as 'The Hole in the Wall') which carried the Sussex Branch of the Delaware, Lackawanna & Western R.R. over Whitehall Hill Road where it meets Rt. 206 at the southern tip of Andover Borough. Going northward, the train’s next stop was Andover, then Andover Junction (two separate stations), then on to Newton."

All aboard! Others to get the answer right are Linda Sulpy of Andover ("overpass on Rt 206 & Sussex Morris Tpk, near Gas St. and Golden Rule Dog Training"); Donna Frenenski of Stanhope ("now a walking trail of the Sussex Branch"); Bob Woods, Larry Condit, and Catherine Fletcher of Newton; and Guy Puffer of Andover. Great work everybody.

Thank you for playing along.