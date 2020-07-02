Where in Byram?

Congratulations to Guy Puffer of Andover, the only reader to correctly identify the detail in last week’s clue. He provides some interesting local history too.

“The Schoolhouse Museum on Mansfield Drive, Byram Township,” he writes, correctly. “The building was a schoolhouse, one of 6 in Byram Township, until 1925, when he was leased to a religious organization. In 1973 Byram Mayor Bea Johnson thought about using it for civic functions and had it moved to Mansfield Drive, restored, and opened as a schoolhouse museum in 1986.”

Thank you for playing along.