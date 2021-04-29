Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Byram? clue.

“This is the child’s playground at the beautiful CO Johnson Park in Byram,” writes Bob Woods of Newton.

Larry Condit of Newton also got it right.

Here’s a shout-out to Guy Puffer of Andover, who got his answer to the previous week’s clue in just after we went to press: “This is the Roseville Tunnel built by the Lackawanna Railroad as part of their Lackawanna Cutoff which reduced the mileage of the railroad saving time and money.”

Thank you for playing along.