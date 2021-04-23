Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Byram clue.

Scott Bozzone of Andover writes that it’s the “tunnel on Roseville Rd going under DL& W Cut Off Railroad (Delaware, Lackawanna and Western) built in 1910. Tunnel is about 0.7 mile southeast of CO Johnson Park near Wright Pond.”

Very thorough. Others to get the answer right are Donna Frenenski and Janett Gibbons of Stanhope; Bob Woods, Joseph Scozzafava, and Larry Condit of Newton; and Moose MacMillan of Denville. Nice job.

Thank you for playing along.