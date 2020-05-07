Many readers knew where to find the little toy soldier in last week's Where in Byram? clue, dutifully wearing his mask to protect all the other toy soldiers from COVID-19.

"Yellow house on Lackawanna Drive across from Roseville firehouse. He has all his toy soldiers wearing them!! We live on the lake directly across from him," writes Bill Koellhoffer, correctly.

"They are his Christmas decorations with masks on," writes Kim Reistad of Byram Township.

Others to get it right are Bob Woods and Larry Condit of Newton; Ursula Egan of Harrisburg, N.C.; Mary Snow of Andover; and Keri Fleming of Byram Township.

Thank you for playing along.