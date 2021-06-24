Where in Byram?

Several of the readers who responded to last week’s Where In Newton? are enthusiastic about the answer.

“Aha! My favorite place in Newton known for great meats, delicious fruits, great dinners-to-go and everything so fresh,” writes Guy Puffer of Andover. “The famous Hayek’s Market at Water and Mill Streets!”

And here’s what Bob Woods of Newton had to say: “Today’s photo is Hayek’s Market, 1 Mill St. at the intersection of Water St., Newton. Hayek’s has all your ‘foody’ needs and wonderful associates to assist you, including its own butcher shop.”

Correct answers, and helpful reviews to boot. Other readers who knew where to find the detail are Joseph Scozzafava, Pat Jones, Rick VanHaste, Barbara Santos, Debbie Havens, and Larry Condit, all of Newton.

Thank you for playing along.