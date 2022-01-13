Congratulations to readers who correctly identified the detail in last week’s Where in Newton? clue.

Larry Condit of Newton writes, “Telesearch Staffing Solutions 257 Spring Street. PS: I did send the correct answer for last weeks photo of the Flags at the Municipal Bldg on Trinity St. honoring our Veterans at a celebration on Veterans Day reading each of the names.”

Our apologies for missing you last week.

Other Where in? players who knew where to find last week’s detail are Jim Leonard of Byram and Bob Woods of Newton. Good job.

Thank you for playing along.