Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Newton? clue.

Bob Woods of Newton gives a fascinating and erudite answer, “This sign stating NEWTON GREEN/A birthplace of Democracy is located in the Sussex County Green, corner of Rt 206 & Rt 94. It was once known as the Courthouse Yard and was often used for meetings, corporal punishment and a common pasture. Voting took place by moving uphill, or downhill to indicate your vote.”

Practice your civic duty and get some exercise in too. Others to get the answer right are Mark Zappa and Larry Condit of Newton and Guy Puffer of Andover.

Thank you for playing along.