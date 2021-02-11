Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Newton? clue.

Larry Condit of Newton shares a personal connection, and some interesting background on how things have changed, with his answer: “NJ Motor Vehicle Agency — 51 Sparta Ave — Newton. My father was the Newton Motor Vehicle agent in the 1950s. His office was located in his Ford Dealership on the corner of Water St. & Clinton St., which is currently the 7 Eleven/Exxon Station.”

Others to get it right are Bob Woods and Joe Scozzafava of Newton, and Guy Puffer of Andover.

Thank you for playing along.