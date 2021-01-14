Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Newton? clue.

Guy Puffer of Andover writes, “This is the Liberty Tax location, but maybe they lease some office space to the Salvation Army as their are SA decals on a window and door, and the SA ‘donation pot’ in the window. Location is 7 Main Street, Newton, NJ.”

Yes, it’s the Salvation Army at 7 Main — a great deciphering of the details within the details.

Others to get the answer right are Larry Condit and of Newton.

Thank you for playing along.