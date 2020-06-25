Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the medallion in last week’s Where in Newton? clue.

A.J. Salvas of Byram offers some interesting background and a correct answer: “This is the facade of the Newton Theater. It opened in 1924, with no marquee, and was initially a venue for both vaudeville and silent movies. Years later, it closed, and in 1939 a new movie theater opened on High Street, the Court Square Theater. It closed in 1961, and in 1962 the Newton Theater reopened with ‘Pocketful of Miracles,’ starring Bette Davis and Glenn Ford. (The Court Square Theater location is now the Sussex County Sheriff’s office.)”

Others to nail the answer are Larry Condit, Joe Scozzafava, and Bob Woods, all of Newton; and Guy Puffer of Andover.

Thank you for playing along.