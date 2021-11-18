As Bob Woods of Newton noted of last week’s Where in Newton? clue, “Back again to the Dennis Memorial Library, Main St.”

We didn’t stray far from the previous week’s clue. Guy Puffer of Andover writes of last week’s detail, “This plaque is attached to the wrought-iron railing at the Dennis Branch of Sussex County Library at Main and Elm Streets, Newton. The plaque honors General Horatio Gates who led a detachment of soldiers to “Sussex County Courthouse, the former name of Newton, NJ. The detachment would later join up with soldiers under General George Washington.”

Joe Scozzafava and Larry Condit of Newton and Jim Leonard of Byram also got the answer right.

Thank you for playing along.