Many readers recognized the detail in last week’s Where in Newton? clue, and knew the sad fate of this beautiful building.

“This is the house at 10 Union Place, Newton,” writes Jim Leonard of Byram. “This home was built in 1840. A house fire occurred June 5, 2021 The house is currently unoccupied.

Other readers who recognized the clue are Tom Casey of Hampton Township; Guy Puffer of Andover; Bob Woods, Larry Condit, Bianca Mustica, and Joan and Greg Newell of Newton; and A.J. Salvas of Byram; and Donna Frenenski of Stanhope.

Thank you for playing along.