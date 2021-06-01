Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Newton? clue.

“Today’s clue is the 911 Memorial on the Green at the Sussex County College,” writes Bob Woods of Newton. “It consists of iron found at the Tower in New York City.”

Larry Condit of Newton also got the answer right.

The next clue may also be found in Newton. Where in Newton have you seen this detail? If you think you know, visit townshipjournal.com and click on the Fun & Games tab at the top of the page.

Thank you for playing along.