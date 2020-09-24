Congratulations to readers who were able to correctly identify the detail in last week’s Where in Newton? clue.

Guy Puffer of Andover writes: “Photo taken on the quaint Spring Street of Newton, with the dome of the historic Sussex County Court House in the background. Congratulations to all the 2020 graduates!”

Larry Condit of Newton provides some background: “Banner Across Spring Street in Newton -- the poles were recently installed as a donation from the Newton Rotary Club to allow for event banners to be displayed.”

Moose MacMillan of Denville and Bob Woods of Newton also nailed the answer.

Thank you for playing along.