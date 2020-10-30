Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Newton? clue.

Larry Condit of Newton provided some background: “Cochran House Professional Building — 83 Spring St. This is the site of the original 1843 Cochran House Hotel, which was demolished in the 1960’s and replaced with the Britt’s Department Store and Restaurant. That later changed to Shelby’s Department Store, which closed in 2001. It then became today’s Sussex County Board of Election, County Taxation Board and County Clerks office.”

Others to get it right are Joe Scozzafava and Louis Schnell of Newton, Kathleen Bianco of Andover, Moose MacMillan of Denville, Stephanie DeFelice of Stanhope.

Thank you for playing along