Congratulations to readers who correctly identified the detail in last week’s Where in Newton? clue.

“Newton Town Hall, Trinity St., Newton,” writes Joe Scozzafava of Newton.

“Today’s photo is flags of honor for our Veterans in front of the Newton Town Hall. The have since been replaced by the Christmas Tree,” writes Bob Woods of Newton.

Guy Puffer of Andover also got the answer right.

Jim Leonard of Byram submitted his correct answer to the previous week’s clue (“The Newton Green facing the Sussex County Administration Center”) just after the paper went to press. Thanks for playing.

Thank you for playing along.