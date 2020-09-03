Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Newton? clue.

“Sure, this is the Sussex County Park on the Green, surrounded by Park Place, Main Street, Spring Street and High Street, Newton, NJ,” writes Guy Puffer of Andover.

Spot on. Others to get it right are Joe Scozzafava, Larry Condit, John Loux, Catherine Fletcher, Colleen Walsh, Eileen Ibranyi, Bob Woods, and Louis Schnell, all of Newton; “Moose” MacMillan of Denville; and Fred Shubert of Andover. Nice job.

Thank you for playing along.