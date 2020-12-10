Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Stanhope? clue.

Donna Frenenski of Stanhope writes that it may be found at “the newly opened QuickChek, Route 206 and Brookwood Road, Byram, NJ.”

Dan-Waluigi Bitondo of Byram writes: “Byram QuickChek. One time I got five pies there!”

Guy Puffer of Andover also gives the correct answer — and corrects the Township Journal while he’s at it: “QuickChek store, Rt 206, Byram Township but with a Stanhope mailing address. By the way, the TJ newspaper stated the new clue was in ‘Sparta’! Oops!”

Yes, oops! Very sorry about that! We’re giving points to all readers who recognized the store logo: Joseph Scozzafava, Roberta Benziger, Michele Hess, and Larry Condit of Newton; Linda Sulpy of Andover; Janett Gibbons of Stanhope; and ”Moose” MacMillan of Denville.

Thank you for playing along.