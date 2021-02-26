Congratulations to readers who correctly identified the location of last week’s Where in Stanhope? clue.

“Gear House for the dam gate at the end of Lake Musonetcong by Route 183,” writes Larry Condit of Newton accurately.

Guy Puffer of Andover offers some background: “The dam created the Stanhope Reservoir as it was known then to supply water for the Morris Canal. The Control House would regulate the amount of water released from the reservoir into the canal.“

Bob Woods of Newton notes that it was built in the 19th century and is part of the Hopatcong State Park: “The Musconetcong river flows through the lake. It was originally named the Stanhope Reservoir.”

Anna Marie Klaver of Stanhope also got the answer right.

Thank you for playing along.