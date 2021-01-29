Congratulations to the sharp-eyed observers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Stanhope? clue kindly offered by reader Mary Ann McDavit.

Glenn Dworkin of Newton gets points for getting it half right: “Abbey Road, London England,” he writes.

Well, we did say Stanhope. Here’s Bob Woods of Newton with the complete answer: “The answer is an Abbey Road mural painted on the back of the Netcong Hardware Store, 127 Rt 183 in Stanhope. Painted by John Podgurski. You must use a private drive to view the iconic tribute to the Beatles.”

Other readers have “Come together” to give the right answer, including Julia Jensen and Larry Condit of Newton; Mike Jones, Lynn Gerlach, Donna Frenenski, and Janett Gibbons of Stanhope; Steve Leyden of Byram; and Scott Bozzone and Guy Puffer of Andover.

Perhaps because of a technological glitch, some of the previous week’s answers arrived in ye olde inbox after the last edition went to press. It doesn’t seem to be the fault of the Where In players. So here is an apology and kudos to those who knew that the Jan. 15 clue was located at Andover Presbyterian Church: Bob Woods and Dana Kelly of Newton, Linda Sulpy of Andover, Janett Gibbons of Stanhope.

Thank you for playing along.