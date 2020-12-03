Where in Stanhope?

Congratulations to readers who correctly identified the detail in last week’s Where in Newton? clue.

Brigitte Dehlin of Andover writes, “It’s the post office (USPS) on 39 Main St. in Newton NJ 07860.”

A very thorough answer, complete with zip code, which the Postal Service always appreciates.

Colleen Walsh-White submitted her answer with a seasonal twist: “That’s the location in Newton where all the local letters to Santa start their journey to the North Pole — the Newton Post Office!”

Others to get it right are Joseph Scozzafava, Cindy F. Tracey, Mark Benziger, John Loux, Larry Condit, Louis Schnell, Bob Woods, and Cathy Ogrodnik of Newton; Guy Puffer and Brian Cartwright of Andover; “Moose” MacMillan of Denville; and Janett Gibbons of Stanhope. Good job!

A shout-out to Larry Condit of Newton and Rob Pittenger of Andover for submitting the correct answer for the previous week’s clue, Lake Iliff, which were not included because we went to press early that week because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thank you for playing along.