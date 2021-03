Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Stanhope? clue.

“It’s the (well hidden) Valley Road School, 24 Valley Rd, Stanhope, NJ,” writes the ever-thorough Bob Woods of Newton.

Others who knew where to find the clue are Jackie Cunneely of Andover; and Janett Gibbons, Robert Anderson, and Nancy Scholz of Stanhope.

Thank you for playing along.