Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Stanhope? clue.

Guy Puffer of Andover gives the correct answer and some interesting background: “This is the Louise Childs branch of the Sussex County Library System, located on Stanhope-Sparta Road, Stanhope. Louise Childs was Clerk for the Sussex County Freeholder Board for 21 years which apparently earned her a designation of the library in her name.”

Peg Phillips of Newton writes, “This is the Sussex County Library — E. Louise Childs Memorial Branch. Please note this library branch is located in Hopatcong Boro, not Stanhope. The library simply has a Stanhope mailing address.”

Other readers to get the answer right are Rick Scherr of Andover, Rachel Burt of Byram Township, Bob Woods and Ashley Hebble of Newton, and Janett Gibbons of Stanhope. Nice work.

A shout-out to Patricia Cartwright of Andover, whose correct answer to the previous week’s clue — “the salt store on Route 206, just near the Limecrest Filling Station” — arrived just after last week’s paper went to press.

Thank you for playing along.