Congratulations to readers who correctly identified the detail in last week’s Where in Stanhope? clue.

“That is part of the building which houses the Liquor Factory — and previously CVS before they moved up it a little North — and a number of smaller businesses, on Route 206,” writes Brigitte Dehlin of Andover.

Others to get it right are Bob Woods, Richard Hrynoweski, and Larry Condit of Newton; Guy Puffer of Andover; Ed Pavlick and Donna Frenenski of Stanhope; and Moose” MacMillan of Denville.

Belated kudos to Bob Woods of Newton for his correct answer for the previous week’s clue: “Last week was the stone house in front of the Byram General Store. I drove all the the way over to confirm it and forgot to enter it. Old age working.”

We all applaud your devotion!